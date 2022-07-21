CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

CVRx Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 311.83% and a negative return on equity of 148.64%. Analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 10,976 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $55,319.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,685,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,748.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,319.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,685,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 41,988 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $250,668.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,612,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,750.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,496 shares of company stock valued at $328,922.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

