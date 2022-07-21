CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
CVRx Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of CVRx stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 311.83% and a negative return on equity of 148.64%. Analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
