BTIG Research Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $247.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $355.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.29.

Shares of ISRG opened at $219.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average is $257.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

