Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.42.

BK stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

