Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

