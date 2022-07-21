Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Target Price to $17.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.95.

Macerich Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MAC opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 278,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 153,598 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich



Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

