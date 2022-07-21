Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $92.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.36.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $87.19 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

