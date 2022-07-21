Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $15.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,385,000 after acquiring an additional 304,012 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

