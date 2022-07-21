Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.42.

NYSE APTV opened at $98.39 on Monday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

