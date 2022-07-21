Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

