Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.7 days.

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on THNPF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Technip Energies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Technip Energies from €16.20 ($16.36) to €15.50 ($15.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

