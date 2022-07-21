Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

