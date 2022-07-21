Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,768.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,374.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,312.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,437.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

