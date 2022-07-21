Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) PT Lowered to $65.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at 51.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is 53.16. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The business had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $56,532,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,250,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

