Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Decreases By 22.1%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 973,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 1,250,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.8 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

