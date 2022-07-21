Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.22-$0.23 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.22-0.23 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Several research firms have commented on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

