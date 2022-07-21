Frontier Group (ULCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.12. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth $4,029,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

