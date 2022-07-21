MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.68-0.72 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.99.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

