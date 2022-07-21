SouthState (SSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect SouthState to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 51.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

