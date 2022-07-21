CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY22 guidance at $1.99-$2.03 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock worth $998,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.