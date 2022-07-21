UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in June

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,486,600 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 4,140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,919.0 days.

UniCredit Trading Up 5.6 %

UNCFF opened at $8.93 on Thursday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

