UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in June

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,486,600 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 4,140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,919.0 days.
UniCredit Trading Up 5.6 %
UNCFF opened at $8.93 on Thursday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.
UniCredit Company Profile
