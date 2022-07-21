Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 3.8 %

YUEIY stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Yue Yuen Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.1126 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

