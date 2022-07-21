Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Talon Metals Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
