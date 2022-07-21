Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and aviation ground handling services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

