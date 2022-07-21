Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZURVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

