Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.21

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as low as $10.95. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 146,341 shares changing hands.
Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.
Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.
