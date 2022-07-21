Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.21

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as low as $10.95. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 146,341 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Isuzu Motors ( OTCMKTS:ISUZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

