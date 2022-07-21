CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.91. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 433,583 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($2.98) to €3.75 ($3.79) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.43) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.04) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.24) to €4.50 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.