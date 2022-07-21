Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.02

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.02 and traded as low as C$30.78. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$31.04, with a volume of 16,827 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.02.

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.21 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.0666076 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

