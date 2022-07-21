IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.84

Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.84 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 55,364 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of £14.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,525.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.84.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

