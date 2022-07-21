FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $286.00 at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $312.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

FLT stock opened at $220.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

