Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.49.

Newmont Stock Down 4.3 %

NEM stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

