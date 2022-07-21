Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.49.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Newmont by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

