Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Barclays

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

