Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

AEM opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

