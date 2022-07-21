Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.