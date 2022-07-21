Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $87.17

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Textron Stock Up 1.3 %

TXT opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile



Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

