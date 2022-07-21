Evercore ISI Analysts Give Prologis (NYSE:PLD) a $134.00 Price Target

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a $134.00 price target by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

PLD opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

