Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Set at $104.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been given a $104.00 price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

THC opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

