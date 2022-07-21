The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Set at $160.00 by Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has been given a $160.00 target price by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

