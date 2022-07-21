Brokers Set Expectations for Barratt Developments plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Barratt Developments’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.30) to GBX 834 ($9.97) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.77) to GBX 610 ($7.29) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $741.33.

About Barratt Developments

Shares of BTDPY opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

