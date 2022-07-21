Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.84%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.