Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given a $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) received a $165.00 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

