Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $120.14 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

