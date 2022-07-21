Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $252,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $278,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 162.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.