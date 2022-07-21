Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

About Resources Connection

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

