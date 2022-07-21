Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.61.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
