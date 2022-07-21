Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.3 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.94 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

