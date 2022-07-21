Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 68.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

