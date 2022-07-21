Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNBK opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Institutional Trading of Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 13.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

