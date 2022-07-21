Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$227.00 to C$226.00. The company traded as low as C$158.33 and last traded at C$158.68, with a volume of 175448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$163.65.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$199.57.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$176.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 19.84.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$427.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

