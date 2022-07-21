Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.38. Katapult has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. Research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 144,189 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $217,725.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,075.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Katapult news, CFO Karissa Cupito bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 917,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch bought 144,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $217,725.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,075.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 303,472 shares of company stock worth $463,590. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Katapult by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

