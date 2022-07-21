American Tower (AMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $249.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.56.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 426.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

